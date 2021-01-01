Erode Corporation to complete ‘smart roads’ work by March-end

Nearing completion: A multi-utility duct constructed at Periyar Nagar in Erode as part of the ‘smart road’ project.

01 January 2021 23:38 IST

The project is being executed at a cost of ₹ 41.30 crore

Works under way to develop four roads in the Corporation limits as ‘smart roads’ at ₹ 41.30 crore is expected to be completed by March-end.

Under the Smart City Mission, the Erode Corporation had proposed to develop the Kalaimagal School Road (ward 43), Jeevanandam Road (ward 52), Periyar Nagar Chidambaram Colony Road (ward 44) and the Old Poondurai Road in ward 45 as ‘smart roads’.

Smart road works include laying underground pipeline through which electric lines, cables and water supply lines will pass through, redesigning the roads, upgrading footpaths and creating provision for pedestrian pathways and bicycle tracks.

Smart poles for energy efficient and remotely controllable LED street lights, surveillance cameras and advertisement display boards would be installed on the roads. A total of 4.375 km-long stretch was taken up for conversion and 60% of the works have been completed. Works were halted from March to July 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and then resumed in August.

While 70% of the works were completed in Periyar Nagar, an average of 60% works were completed in other roads. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that the existing drinking water pipelines, sewerage channels and underground telecom cables in the stretches delayed the works as the utilities were removed and replaced without disrupting the services. “Works in Periyar Nagar will be completed by the end of January, while other three stretches will be completed by March-end,” he added.