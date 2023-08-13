Erode Corporation to collect UGSS charges in 10 equal instalments from residents

August 13, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Erode Corporation has decided to collect deposits and house service connection (HSC) charges for Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS)-Internal Plumbing in 10 equal instalments, instead of the present single payment system.

The city, spread across 108 sq. km, has a current population of 6,45,242 in all the 60 wards in four zones. It has 1,69,913 households and 27,386 commercial establishments. The civic body began implementing the UGSS in 2018 and intended to give HSC to 1,04,744 households, commercial complexes, commercial establishments, schools, public buildings and public toilets. While connections were given to 64,744 properties, about 40,000 properties are yet to get it.

Under the internal plumbing works, the road is dug and a sewage line is laid between the property and manhole. The Corporation collects deposits for UGSS, road restoration work charges, supervising charges and house service connection charges from the property owner in a single payment that varies based on the sq.ft of the property.

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran said the single payment system was causing inconvenience to many property owners and hence the civic body had decided to collect the deposits and other charges for UGSS in 10 equal instalments. “A resolution has been passed in the council meeting and a proposal has been sent to the government seeking permission to implement the new system,” she said.

A Corporation engineer said that house service connections to 40,000 properties was being implemented in six packages at a total cost of ₹ 36.40 crore. Since adequate funds were not available with the civic body, it was decided to seek interest-free loan from Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) and repay it by collecting it in instalments from property owners. But, the Corporation was selected under the Smart City Mission and projects were implemented with equal share from both the Central and State governments. “Hence, loan and repayment by collecting from property owners is not required,” the official said.

