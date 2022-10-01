Erode Corporation to auction shops at textile hub and shopping complex

With the newly-constructed Abdul Gani textile hub at Panneerselvam Park and shopping complex at Kalaimadu Silai ready for occupancy, the civic body would soon auction the shops, parking spaces, canteens and children’s fun zone on the two premises.

The Corporation began works in July 2019 to modernise the E.K.M. Abdul Gani textile market complex (Gani Market) at ₹ 51.59 crore and works were completed recently. It has a total of 292 shops, 75 shops on the ground floor, 83 each in first and second floors and 51 on the third floor. Also, it has two vehicle parking lots (each at 49,075 sq ft) on the premises. The size of each shop varies from 163 sq ft to 299 sq ft and the civic body named the complex as Abdul Gani Textile Hub.

Likewise, the civic body constructed a new shopping complex at a cost of ₹ 14.94 crore at Kalaimadu Silai area with 65 shops. While the ground floor has 21 shops, shop numbers 22 to 43 are located on the first floor, shop numbers from 44 to 65 are located on the second floor while the third floor has a children fun zone and three canteens. The complex also houses three halls, three canteens and a parking lot.

Both the works were carried out under the Smart City Mission’s project and works were completed recently and were ready for occupancy. Corporation officials told The Hindu that as per the Government Order No. 92 of the Municipal and Water Administration Department Dated July 3, 2007, the civic body should call for a public auction for occupying the new space created. Since it ensures transparency and improves revenue to the civic body, an auction will be conducted soon, they added. Officials said that traders can participate in the pre-auction bidding and a resolution was passed in the council meeting held on Friday.