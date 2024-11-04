Erode Corporation to appoint consultant to prepare feasibility report for development of bus stand

The Corporation has decided to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed feasibility report (DFR) and provide transaction advisory services for the development of its Central Bus Terminal on Mettur Road in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Established in 1973 in the heart of the city, the terminal caters to mofussil buses, town buses and mini buses. About 4,100 buses operate everyday from the terminal, which is used by over one lakh commuters.

Under the Smart City Mission projects, development works began in 2021 at a cost of over ₹50 crore and works are nearing completion. The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MA and WS) Department, envisions the development of old bus stands located in five corporations, Erode, Namakkal, Hosur, Tiruchi and Tiruvannamalai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus stand in Erode spans 9.40 acre (38,060 sq m) and the DMA intends to appoint a consultant focussing on three key areas.

The first area pertains to commercial development where the consultant will explore land monetisation projects, commercial initiatives, retail development and warehousing. The second area will focus on transport, including the urban transportation system, bus terminals and the potential for multi-level parking facilities. The consultant is tasked with preparing the DFR for both the commercial and transport sectors. In the third area, the consultant will provide comprehensive transaction advisory services for implementing projects under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

A senior corporation engineer told The Hindu that the feasibility study will aim to utilise the vacant space or effectively utilise the available space on the bus stand premises for commercial purposes. The study will focus on creating the necessary infrastructure and generating revenue for the civic body.

The engineer emphasised that this is only a feasibility study, and a decision over executing the works will be made by the government after receiving the consultant’s report. The last date for submitting tender documents is November 29 and tenders will be opened online at 3.30 p.m. on the same day at the Corporation office, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.