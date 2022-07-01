Erode Corporation spends ₹7.67 crore for temporary bus stand at Solar

Work is in progress to establish bus shelters at the temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Ten months after the Corporation began works to establish a temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram along Karur Bypass Road, the project has, so far, cost ₹7.67 crore for the civic body while the bus stand is expected to be functional in three months.

Under the Smart Cities project, the civic body began development works at the existing bus terminus on Mettur Road in September 2021 and the work is expected to be completed in 24 months. To facilitate smooth execution of work, the civic body planned to establish a bus stand for south-bound districts including Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Corporation officials said tar-topping the surface cost ₹3.30 crore while formation of road in the bus stand cost another ₹3.37 crore. Likewise, establishing a platform cost ₹97 lakh and construction of toilets, transport office, police station, office room and water supply arrangements would cost ₹97 lakh. “The project cost is expected to be around ₹8 crore,” said the officials.

Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar told The Hindu work was on to establish bus shelters, toilets and storm water drainage after which provision for drinking water would be made. Given the current pace of work, the project was expected to be completed in two to three months. On the proposal to establish a permanent bus stand near the temporary bus stand at ₹63.50 crore, he said tender documents were received and were under evaluation. “Work order for establishing a permanent bus stand for south-bound districts will be issued in two weeks,” he added.