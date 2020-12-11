Erode Corporation removes encroachments on Perumpallam Canal

Corporation officials demolished five houses that were constructed by encroaching Perumpallam Canal at Marapalam here on Friday.
The civic body had identified over 1,700 unauthorised structures constructed along the canal and also encroaching the canal at many places in the city. Over 1,100 houses were demolished and the occupants were allotted houses in the tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.
Under the Smart City Mission, the civic body had proposed to develop the 12.15 km canal at a total cost of ₹183.63 crore and work had commenced in December last year. Recently, 120 houses near Periyar Nagar arch were demolished and other encroaches were asked to vacate their houses.
There are 48 houses at Marapalam and officials demolished five houses using an excavator on Friday. However, other residents requested the civic body to give more time for them to vacate. But, officials said that adequate time had been given for them to vacate the houses and finally gave them one week time. Later, officials left.
