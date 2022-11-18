Erode Corporation removes encroachments along Perumpallam Canal

November 18, 2022 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - ERODE

Corporation officials on Friday demolished 17 houses that were constructed by encroaching the waterway along Perumpallam Canal at Marapalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unauthorised structures constructed along the canal were identified by the civic body and the occupants were allotted houses in the tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at Chithode.

Officials said encroachments along the canal were being removed and the occupants were given sufficient time to vacate their houses. Since they refused to vacate, unauthorised structures were demolished in the presence of police personnel.

Trending

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the civic body is developing the 12.15 km canal at a total cost of ₹183.63 crore.

Officials said work was being executed in six packages and works under package four was delayed due to encroachments. “After their relocation to tenements at Chithode, works will be expedited and completed by March 2023”, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT