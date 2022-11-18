Erode Corporation removes encroachments along Perumpallam Canal

Corporation officials on Friday demolished 17 houses that were constructed by encroaching the waterway along Perumpallam Canal at Marapalam.
ADVERTISEMENT
Unauthorised structures constructed along the canal were identified by the civic body and the occupants were allotted houses in the tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at Chithode.
Officials said encroachments along the canal were being removed and the occupants were given sufficient time to vacate their houses. Since they refused to vacate, unauthorised structures were demolished in the presence of police personnel.
Trending
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: Seoul
- Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- 'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G20 presidency: PM Modi
Under the Smart Cities Mission, the civic body is developing the 12.15 km canal at a total cost of ₹183.63 crore.
Officials said work was being executed in six packages and works under package four was delayed due to encroachments. “After their relocation to tenements at Chithode, works will be expedited and completed by March 2023”, they added.
ADVERTISEMENT