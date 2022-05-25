Erode Corporation releases revised property tax for four zones 

The Erode Corporation has fixed the property tax for all the residential and vacant lands and adopted the proposal in the council meeting on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With the State government increasing the property tax for corporations, municipalities and town panchayats recently, the Erode City Municipal Corporation has released details of the hike in property tax for residential and vacant plots for all the four zones.

An urgent council meeting was held on Tuesday in which a proposal to hike property tax from April 1, 2022 was introduced. The proposal said that municipalities, town panchayats and village panchayats were merged with the corporation and zonal wise taxes were fixed for properties for all the streets from 2017. The proposed tax hike (per sq.ft) for residential buildings that is less than 600 sq. ft. was hiked by 1.25% while it is 1.5% for 601 sq ft to 1,200 sq ft, 1.75% for 1,201 sq ft to 1,800 sq ft and 2% for property above 1,800 sq ft. For non-residential buildings, it is a 1.75% hike for industries, 2% for commercial establishments and 1.75% for self-financing schools and college buildings.

All the wards were classified into four zones, A,B,C and D and residential property tax hike in percentage varies for each zone. Hike in property tax for each zones were, Zone A - ₹2.60 to ₹3.60 (per sq.ft), Zone B - ₹2.10 to ₹3.10, Zone C - ₹1.60 to ₹2.60 and for Zone D - ₹1.10 to ₹2.10 (per sq. ft). For vacant plots, all the areas were divided into three zones, Zone A - ₹.60 (per sq.ft) to ₹1.20, Zone B - ₹.50 to ₹1 and Zone C - ₹.40 to ₹.80.

Advertisements were made in newspapers on April 13, 2022 asking the residents to give their objection, if any, for the proposed hike. Only a few objections were received from the residents which were in general and hence the corporation refused to accept the objections. Since taxes were not hiked in the last 14 years, the civic body fixed property and vacant taxes for each street in all the wards and released the list that was approved by the council.