Erode Corporation reduces rent for shops in new shopping hub

February 21, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - ERODE

With no takers for shops in the newly constructed shopping hub on Gandhiji Road at Kalaimadu Silai in the last one year due to ‘very high’ rent, the Erode Corporation has reduced the rent by over 25%.

The hub, constructed in 2022 at a total cost of ₹17.40 crore under the Smart City Mission, has 65 shops, three halls, three eateries and a sports auditorium for children. The civic body decided to lease out the shops and a tender was floated on March 24, 2023. However, citing very high rent, traders, establishments and private companies did not participate in the tender.

Based on the rates approved by the Public Works Department (PWD), the civic body fixed the rent per sq. ft as ₹125 for ground floor, ₹118.25 for first floor, ₹110 for second floor and ₹105 for eateries and sports auditorium. Tenders floated on March 31, April 20, July 12 and July 27 in 2023 did not yield results as no bidding was received. Since no one came forward to submit bids or participate in the tender process five times, the civic body, after consultation with the Directorate of Municipal Administration, formed a committee to fix the rent.

The committee comprising Assistant Commissioner, City Engineer, Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Junior Engineer, Assistant Revenue Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) studied rent in private shops in the area and compared the rate with PWD rates. It submitted a report to the Corporation on April 28, 2023 fixing the average rent as ₹83 a sq.ft for all the floors.

Based on return on investment in three years and under Section 316 (6) of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023 (leasing of immovable properties), the civic body considered prevailing actual rent in the area, location, market demand, vacancies and infrastructure available and reduced the rent further. The revised rent per sq.ft was ₹ 83 for ground floor, ₹74.70 for first floor, ₹ 67.23 for second floor and ₹ 60.50 for eateries and sports auditorium. “The civic body fixed ₹83 a sq.ft as base rent and reduced rent for each floor by 10%,” said an engineer. The rent is competitive and the civic body expects full occupancy soon, added the engineer.