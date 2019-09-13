Erode Corporation proposes shoppingmall near Kalaimadu Silai

The City Municipal Corporation has proposed a shopping mall near Kalaimadu Silai roundabout on Palani Road and has submitted the proposal for State government’s approval.

Location

The mall would come up on a land belonging to the civic body, behind the bus stop where buses proceeding to Solar and Poondurai halt. A few buildings on the land, constructed during the British period, are in dilapidated a condition. These buildings served as the residential quarters for the Corporation Commissioner earlier.

Officials said that the mall’s ground floor space would be 1,350 sq.m., first and second floors 1,492 sq.m. each and third floor 1,265 sq.m. The mall would have around 70 shops, exclusive area for fun zone, open dining area, two hyper markets, mechanised car parking system for 70 cars, two-wheeler parking area, escalator, lift and other amenities.

The mall would come up on a land measuring 2,821 sq.m. The total built-up area of the structure would be 7,199 sq.m.(ground floor plus three floors including parking area), according to officials.

Since the proposed mall is located 500 metre from the railway station and near the busy Gandhiji Road, it is expected to develop into a major commercial area in a few years. Officials said that mall would help in revenue generation for the Corporation that needs funds for various developmental projects.