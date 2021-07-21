Erode corporation plans to establish integrated market, bus terminal

Erode

21 July 2021 22:26 IST

The market and the terminal will be built on 51.4 acre at Solar Pudur along the Karur Bypass Road

The Erode corporation has planned to establish a modern integrated market and a bus terminal on 51.4 acre at Solar Pudur along the Karur Bypass Road.

On Tuesday, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said that to ease traffic congestion in the city, a long term solution is needed and hence a bus terminal would be established at Solar Pudur apart from the development of the existing terminal at the middle of the town. The corporation owns the land where the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board had established an effluent treatment plant 18 years ago that remained defunct in all these years.

With the ₹ 40 crore development works at the bus stand in the city is expected to begin soon, discussion is on to shift the bus stand to Solar Pudur and to a college premises at Veerappanchatiram. Officials had inspected the land at Solar Pudur last week and Collector H. Krishnanunni is expected to take a final call for shifting the bus stand temporarily to the two spots.

The Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market that functioned on R.K.V. Road were shifted temporarily to VOC Park Ground during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Since buildings at the market on R.K.V. Road were demolished and construction work has begun, over 850 shops continue to function on VOC Park Ground.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that the Minister had proposed the idea of a modern integrated market like the model of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex that would have godowns, storage facility, wholesale and retail shops selling vegetable, fruit and flowers and with other facilities. Also, the bus terminal would be big in size with all facilities, he added. Mr. Elangovan said that the two projects were focused on a long-term vision and added that a consultant needs to be appointed to carry out a feasibility study for the projects.