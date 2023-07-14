Erode Corporation outsources solid waste management works to Salem-based company 

July 14, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - ERODE

Despite opposition from AIADMK councillors against outsourcing of solid waste management in the Corporation, a resolution was passed in the urgent council meeting approving the selection of a Salem-based company for carrying out the work for three years.

When the meeting began, Mayor S. Nagarathinam read out a resolution thanking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for announcing honorarium for elected representatives of urban local bodies.

AIADMK councillor and leader of the Opposition S.D. Thangamuthu said that they oppose the resolutions one and three that pave the way for outsourcing of solid waste management in the wards in the Corporation limits. He said that poor implementation of the underground sewerage scheme by the private companies had caused hardship to the residents and they opposed outsourcing of solid waste management.

DMK councillor K. Sri Aathi Sridhar (Ward 8) said outsourcing of various works, including underground sewerage scheme and dedicated water supply scheme, were introduced in 2017 and blamed the AIADMK government. After a heated exchange of words between the DMK and the AIADMK councillors, five AIADMK councillors staged a walkout from the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Independent councillor K. Dhandapani (Ward 60) said that there are 486 permanent conservancy workers, 1,010 temporary workers, 196 drivers and nine sanitary inspectors in the Health Department who were paid a total salary of ₹2.55 crore for May. “By outsourcing, the Corporation has to pay ₹3 crore every month to the private company,” he said and questioned whether the welfare of the workers will be protected by the private company.

The councillor wanted job security for the workers and minimum wage of ₹707 per day as fixed by the District Collector to be given to the workers by the company.

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran clarified that outsourcing the works is the policy decision of the State government and they are bound to follow it. Since disparity prevails over wages fixed by Collectors, the State government had fixed a uniform wage for the urban civic bodies, she said.

Existing workers will be redeployed for maintenance works of toilets and parks and desilting drains. The private company will be insisted upon to provide jobs to all the existing workers, she said.

A resolution was passed to award the outsourcing works to Amboy Associates of Salem, for ₹4,360.87 lakh with conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.