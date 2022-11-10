Erode Corporation officials urge State to review Government Order 152

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
November 10, 2022 18:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Federation of All Officer Association of Erode Corporation staging a demonstration on the office premises on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Members of the Federation of All Officers Association of Erode Corporation have urged the State government to review the Government Order no. 152 of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Staging a demonstration on the premises of Corporation Central office here on Thursday, the members said that the government order paved way for reducing the number of officers’ posting in all the 20 Corporations of the State, except the Great Chennai Corporation, from over 35,000 to 3,417. The government had decided to outsource the jobs and appoint officers on a contract basis, they said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Members claimed that if the order was implemented, routine activities such as drinking water supply, solid waste management and tax collection would be affected. The Corporation cannot function effectively with the temporary workers, they added .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app