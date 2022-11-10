Erode Corporation officials urge State to review Government Order 152

Members of the Federation of All Officer Association of Erode Corporation staging a demonstration on the office premises on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Members of the Federation of All Officers Association of Erode Corporation have urged the State government to review the Government Order no. 152 of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

Staging a demonstration on the premises of Corporation Central office here on Thursday, the members said that the government order paved way for reducing the number of officers’ posting in all the 20 Corporations of the State, except the Great Chennai Corporation, from over 35,000 to 3,417. The government had decided to outsource the jobs and appoint officers on a contract basis, they said.

Members claimed that if the order was implemented, routine activities such as drinking water supply, solid waste management and tax collection would be affected. The Corporation cannot function effectively with the temporary workers, they added .