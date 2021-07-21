Erode Corporation launches helpline number to report civic issues

21 July 2021 00:17 IST

Erode The Erode Corporation on Tuesday launched a helpline number for the residents to lodge complaints related to civic issues.

The civic body provides services such as drinking water supply, public sanitation, street lights, maintenance of roads and drainage channels to the residents and commercial establishments in the city. At present, grievances related to these services are received at the control room and forwarded to the officials concerned for necessary action. The new facility enables residents to take up civic issues with the Corporation round the clock, said the officials. They said the complaints received on the Whatsapp number 94890 92000 would be forwarded to the officials and steps would be taken to solve it immediately. The helpline was launched by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy.

Advertising

Advertising