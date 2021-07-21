Coimbatore

Erode Corporation launches helpline number to report civic issues

Erode The Erode Corporation on Tuesday launched a helpline number for the residents to lodge complaints related to civic issues.

The civic body provides services such as drinking water supply, public sanitation, street lights, maintenance of roads and drainage channels to the residents and commercial establishments in the city. At present, grievances related to these services are received at the control room and forwarded to the officials concerned for necessary action. The new facility enables residents to take up civic issues with the Corporation round the clock, said the officials. They said the complaints received on the Whatsapp number 94890 92000 would be forwarded to the officials and steps would be taken to solve it immediately. The helpline was launched by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 12:18:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-corporation-launches-helpline-number-to-report-civic-issues/article35435295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY