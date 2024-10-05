Erode Corporation intensifies anti-dengue operations

With the North-East monsoon expected to set in from the third week of October, the Corporation has intensified anti-dengue operations by pressing into service 350 domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) for door-to-door anti-dengue operations.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that the monsoon is expected to start on October 17. During the monsoon season, larvae breeding in water stagnation in households can lead to outbreaks of dengue and other water-borne diseases. The civic body has charted out a plan to address these challenges during the monsoon.

A senior health official, speaking to The Hindu, said that domestic breeding checkers, supervised by 24 health inspectors, are currently involved in door-to-door anti-dengue operations across all 60 wards in four zones. They inspect water tanks and water storage containers and ensure there is no larva breeding in the households, the official added. As many as 25 hot spot areas, where more fever cases were reported in the past years, were identified and anti-dengue operations were carried out for six days a week to prevent larvae growth.

With a total of 24 hand-held fogging machines and three vehicle-mounted fogging machines at its disposal, the civic body has placed a purchase order for 15 more hand-held fogging machines that are expected to arrive in two weeks.

The official said 70 cases of dengue were reported in the Corporation limits in the year which is 50% less when compared to the corresponding period last year. “People have been sensitised to the importance of keeping their premises clean and advised to visit the nearest government hospital or urban primary health centres or if they are suffering from fever,” the official said.