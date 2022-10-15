Erode Corporation intensifies anti-dengue operations

The aim is to prevent larvae breeding at households and commercial establishments.

The aim is to prevent larvae breeding at households and commercial establishments.

With North-East monsoon expected to set in from the third week of October, Erode Corporation has intensified anti-dengue operations by pressing into service 400 domestic breeding checkers (DBCs).

A health official said 300 full-time temporary workers and 100 part-time workers were involved in door-to-door anti-dengue operations to cover all the 60 wards in four zones of the Corporation. They were involved in removing obsolete items and taking steps to prevent larvae breeding in water stagnation in the households.

“Their main role is to check for breeding grounds for dengue and destroy it”, the official said. Also, fogging was carried out by the workers and residents were educated on keeping their premises clean.

While temporary workers were involved in various activities during morning and evening, part-time workers were involved in activities from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every day. “Fever clusters, hot spots and areas where fever cases were reported recently are given priority”, said the official. The official asked the residents to keep their overhead tanks clean and properly closed and asked people to approach the nearest urban primary health centres or government hospital if they suffer from fever.