Erode Corporation inducts 29 vehicles for solid waste management

September 04, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru handing over the key to a driver in Erode on Monday. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy is in the picture.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru handing over the key to a driver in Erode on Monday. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy is in the picture. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Monday handed over to the Erode Corporation 29 vehicles procured at ₹ 3.67 crore for solid waste management. They also distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 2.35 crore to 117 beneficiaries. 

The Ministers, in the presence of Collector Raj Gopal Sunkara, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, handed over the keys to the civic body staff and also distributed agricultural gadgets to beneficiaries. Two power drillers and a weeding machine were also distributed to farmers. 

Later, the Ministers inspected the land near Kanirowther Lake on Sathy Road where a new bus stand is to come up. Both the Ministers held discussions with officials. 

Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, District Panchayat chairman K. Navamani, engineers and officials were present. 

