Erode Corporation hands over door-to-door solid waste management to private firm

July 29, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

The Corporation has handed over solid waste management in all the 60 wards to a Salem-based company for a period of three years by laying down various conditions.

The city’s population is 6,45,242 and about 257 tonne of solid waste is collected everyday from 1,69,913 households and 27,386 commercial establishments. The Amboy Associates of Salem is vested with the responsibility for door-to-door collection of segregated waste and handover to the processing centres, sweeping, cleaning and removal of waste accumulated on the vegetable market premises on V.O.C. Park Ground premises, collect waste in Bazaar area and transfer it to processing centres, sweep the 52 km roads and 26.70 streets everyday and handover the waste to processing centres.

The civic body owns 476 vehicles, including 60 battery operated vehicles, 155 light commercial vehicles, 54 heavy commercial vehicles, six compactors, 200 bins and one road sweeping machine. The civic body has allowed the company to utilise 461 vehicles and had fixed a daily rent of ₹61,000 for the vehicles. As many as 442 permanent conservancy workers are to be used by the Corporation for handling both wet and dry wastes, cleaning parks, bus stands, market, roads, desilting, cleaning toilets and corporation health centres and for fogging and antimalarial activities. The main role of the company is door-to-door collection and handing over the waste to the processing centres.

The company will be paid ₹3,905.52 for handling per tonne of waste that amounts to ₹43 crore per year. Under the Tamil Nadu Tender Transparency Act, 1988, though the contract is awarded for a three year period, work order is given for one year and the service would be extended for the second and third years based on the performance and with the consent of the council. Officials said that funds for meeting the expenditure will be met out from the General Fund.

