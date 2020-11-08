Erode Corporation gears up to tackle monsoon

The Erode Corporation is gearing up to face northeast monsoon by clearing blockades in drains and waterways that prevents from overflowing during the rain.

Areas near Stoney Bridge, Periyar Nagar located on the northern bank of Perumpallam Canal, were identified as highly vulnerable areas and the civic body had taken necessary precautionary measures in these areas. Since overflowing drains would result in water entering residential areas in low-lying areas and water stagnation on the roads, the civic body had taken up desilting works in drains and is nearing completion.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that desilting of major drains in market areas, R.K.V. Road and Manikoondu were taken up during the lockdown in April and were completed. Also, other drains in arterial roads and residential areas were desilted and about 1,200 lorry loads of waste were removed and disposed of, he added. He said that a 10-member conservancy team is involved in desilting drains in each zone now and work will be completed in a few days. “All steps were taken to prevent drains from overflowing during the monsoon”, he said.

Recently, workers desilted drains in Kasiyannan Street in Ward 26 that carries water from the bus stand area.