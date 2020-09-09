Erode Corporation focuses on conducting more tests

With the COVID-19 cases increasing in the corporation limits, the civic body has intensified testing for early identification of cases and providing treatment.
As on Tuesday, the district reported 4,082 positive cases, 2,957 discharges, 1,073 active cases and 52 deaths. While 65% of the total cases were reported in the corporation limits, other cases were reported at various locations in the district.
On an average over 60 to 70 cases were reported in the corporation limits everyday for the past one month and hence, the civic body had established three permanent swab collection centres at the urban primary health centres (UPHCs) on Gandhiji Road, Surampatti Valasu and at B.P. Agraharam.
In order to facilitate people living in thickly populated areas, two more centres were established at Karungalpalayam and Periyasemoor that started functioning from Wednesday.
Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, who inspected the swab collection centre at Karungalpalayam, said that around 450 to 500 swab samples were lifted from people in the five centres and sent to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests. “Our aim is early identification of positive cases and providing treatment”, he said and added that people can visit these centres for testing.
