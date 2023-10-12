Erode Corporation expedites works to desilt stormwater drains

October 12, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

With northeast monsoon likely to set in around October 20, the Erode Corporation has expedited works to desilt major stormwater drains in the city to prevent water clogging.

Drains in Manikoondu, R.K.V. Road, Mettur Road, Theppakulam Street and in market areas were constructed 40 years ago and they were not too deep or did not have the capacity to carry more rainwater. During the rainy season, large quantities of water from Panneerselvam Park, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, and adjoining areas pass through the narrow drains leading to overflowing and water stagnation on roads. Also, water enters commercial establishments and roadside shops that are present in large numbers in these areas.

To prevent clogging of drains, the civic body had begun works to desilt drains in these areas from the first week of October. A health official said the civic body had 35 workers in each of the four zones who were exclusively meant for desilting drains. “They regularly desilt drains in their respective wards throughout the year. As a preparation for monsoon, all the 140 workers are involved in desilting major drains in the city,” the official added. The official said all the works would be completed by October 31 and the civic body was prepared to face the monsoon.

At present, work to develop the Perumpallam Canal is in progress and officials are hopeful that water from the canal will not enter houses located in low-lying areas. Also mass cleaning drives will be carried out on the second and fourth Saturday during which desilting drains, removing bushes and garbage will be done.

