HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Erode Corporation distances itself from banners announcing reward for videographing persons dumping waste in the open

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran says that only banners warning public against dumping waste in the open have been placed in all the wards

September 11, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
A board announcing reward for those videograph persons who dump waste in the open in Erode.

A board announcing reward for those videograph persons who dump waste in the open in Erode. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Erode Corporation has distanced itself from banners placed at many locations in Zone II that claimed to offer ₹ 500 to those who videograph persons dumping waste in the open. 

The banners, carrying the logo of Erode Corporation and Elanji Social Welfare Organisation, announced that a fine of ₹ 1,000 would be levied on people dumping waste in the open. It also asked the public to videograph persons dumping garbage in the open and send it to the WhatsApp number 94899 39629 and get a reward of ₹ 500. The banner claimed that the instructions were issued by the Corporation Commissioner. 

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran told The Hindu that banners have been placed in all the wards warning the public not to dump waste in the open for which a fine of ₹ 1,000 would be collected. “We are not rewarding people for sending videos of dumpers,” she said. 

Door-to door collection

Civic body officials said that a total of 257 tonnes of municipal solid waste gets generated every day from 1,69,913 households, 27,386 commercial establishments, three vegetable markets and two bus stands in the Corporation limits. “The city’s current population is 6.45 lakh. The Corporation is focussing on door-to-door collection of waste and has removed all the garbage bins. “Despite warnings, many dump in the open space and the civic body workers clear them regularly,” they added. 

Related Topics

Erode / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.