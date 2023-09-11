Erode Corporation distances itself from banners announcing reward for videographing persons dumping waste in the open

September 11, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Erode Corporation has distanced itself from banners placed at many locations in Zone II that claimed to offer ₹ 500 to those who videograph persons dumping waste in the open.

The banners, carrying the logo of Erode Corporation and Elanji Social Welfare Organisation, announced that a fine of ₹ 1,000 would be levied on people dumping waste in the open. It also asked the public to videograph persons dumping garbage in the open and send it to the WhatsApp number 94899 39629 and get a reward of ₹ 500. The banner claimed that the instructions were issued by the Corporation Commissioner.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran told The Hindu that banners have been placed in all the wards warning the public not to dump waste in the open for which a fine of ₹ 1,000 would be collected. “We are not rewarding people for sending videos of dumpers,” she said.

Door-to door collection

Civic body officials said that a total of 257 tonnes of municipal solid waste gets generated every day from 1,69,913 households, 27,386 commercial establishments, three vegetable markets and two bus stands in the Corporation limits. “The city’s current population is 6.45 lakh. The Corporation is focussing on door-to-door collection of waste and has removed all the garbage bins. “Despite warnings, many dump in the open space and the civic body workers clear them regularly,” they added.