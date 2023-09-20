Erode Corporation deploys 300 domestic mosquito breeding checkers to prevent dengue outbreak

September 20, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

To prevent outbreak of dengue during rainy season, the Erode Corporation has deployed 300 domestic mosquito breeding checkers to carry out anti-dengue operations.

Currently many parts of the district are receiving rain that may result in outbreak of diseases due to water stagnation. The district administration and the Corporation have begun measures to prevent outbreak of water-borne diseases and dengue. As an effective step to prevent dengue outbreak, the civic body has inducted 300 persons on a temporary basis to carry out anti-dengue operations. They will be supervised by 20 officers in all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits.

A training programme was organised for the mosquito breeding checkers at the Corporation office. Apart from creating awareness among the public, they have been asked to collect details of persons with fever, and send it to officials concerned. The officials said 25 hand-held fogging machines, and three fogging machines fitted to vehicles would be used in the drive.