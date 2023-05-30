Erode Corporation council meeting witnesses heated arguments between DMK, AIADMK councillors

May 30, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Corporation council meeting on Tuesday, May 30 witnessed heated exchange of words between the DMK and the AIADMK councillors over a remark made by the latter against the State government.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor S. Nagarathinam, was in progress when AIADMK councillor A. R. Jegadesan (ward 31) pointed out the demonstration staged by his party across the State condemning the Tamil Nadu government over spurious liquor deaths, deteriorating law and order situation and other problems.

He said that all six AIADMK councillors were staging a walk out from the council meeting and termed the DMK government as ‘vidiya arasu’ (a government that has no dawn). This was strongly opposed by the DMK councillors who wanted his remarks to be withdrawn. DMK councillor K. Sri Aathi Sridhar (ward 8) had an altercation with Mr. Jegadesan after which the AIADMK councillors staged a walkout.

Earlier, when the meeting began, AIADMK councillor T. Thangamuthu (ward 11) wanted to know why all works for supply of lights, shamiyanas, all costing ₹60 lakh were given to an individual during the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency. “When the Election Commission is providing funds for conducting the election, what is the need for the corporation to spend money,” he questioned.

Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran said Section 15 of Erode Corporation Act 2008 permits the civic body to receive quotations and issue work orders and added that no violations had taken place. She added that funds provided by the Election Commission were insufficient and certain basic amenities created in the polling stations were permanent.

Councillors pointed out that the parks created under the Smart City Mission projects were not maintained properly and were kept locked.

The Commissioner said that if residential welfare associations or NGOs WERE not willing to take up maintenance works, the civic body would appoint workers soon.

When the issue of increase in dog population in streets were raised, the Commissioner said that the NGO, deployed for implementing the animal birth control programme, has to be registered with the Animal Welfare Board, and the process is on.

The issues pertaining to irregular water supply in the city, delay in execution of underground sewerage scheme, encroachments and other issues were raised.