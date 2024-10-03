Erode Corporation continues drive to remove encroachments

Continuing its drive against encroachments on arterial roads, Erode Corporation on Thursday removed shops and other materials placed on road on the busy stretches in the city.

With complaints pouring in that encroachments on roads and busy stretches had shrunk the road space for motorists and pedestrians, Corporation Commissioner Narnaware Manish Shankarrao held a meeting with officials of various departments and decided to take effective steps to ensure free flow of traffic. In the first phase, encroachments on the stretch from Panneerselvam Park to Ellai Mariamman Temple were removed on September 20 and the civic body said the drive would continue.

On Thursday, encroachments from Gandhi Statue in Karungalpalayam to Panneerselvam Park and from Meenatchi Sundaranar Road to GH Roundabout were removed. An earthmover was pressed into service during which officials from the Corporation, Revenue and Highways Department, Police Department, electricity board, disaster management, telephone and Health Department, and Fire and Rescue Services department were present. The Corporation officials said the drive would continue on October 5 from Swastik Corner Junction on Sakthi Road to GH Roundabout.

