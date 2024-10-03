GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode Corporation continues drive to remove encroachments

Published - October 03, 2024 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
An earthmover removing encroachments in Erode on Thursday.

An earthmover removing encroachments in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Continuing its drive against encroachments on arterial roads, Erode Corporation on Thursday removed shops and other materials placed on road on the busy stretches in the city.

With complaints pouring in that encroachments on roads and busy stretches had shrunk the road space for motorists and pedestrians, Corporation Commissioner Narnaware Manish Shankarrao held a meeting with officials of various departments and decided to take effective steps to ensure free flow of traffic. In the first phase, encroachments on the stretch from Panneerselvam Park to Ellai Mariamman Temple were removed on September 20 and the civic body said the drive would continue.

On Thursday, encroachments from Gandhi Statue in Karungalpalayam to Panneerselvam Park and from Meenatchi Sundaranar Road to GH Roundabout were removed. An earthmover was pressed into service during which officials from the Corporation, Revenue and Highways Department, Police Department, electricity board, disaster management, telephone and Health Department, and Fire and Rescue Services department were present. The Corporation officials said the drive would continue on October 5 from Swastik Corner Junction on Sakthi Road to GH Roundabout.

Published - October 03, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.