Erode Corporation commences smart city projects with minimum workers

31 May 2020 22:49 IST

Various projects under Smart City mission of the Erode Corporation that were halted for over two months due to 19 lockdown resumed here with minimum workers.

The corporation is currently implementing projects worth ₹ 916.08 crore, including development of Perumpallam Canal, modernisation of E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market Complex (Gani market), implementing dedicated water supply scheme, revamping the existing dumped garbage by bio-mining method, developing green space and establishing smart classrooms in schools. Of the 23 projects proposed, one has been completed while 14 projects are being executed at ₹ 658.68 crore. After positive cases were reported in the city, all the ongoing works were halted on March 10.

With the State government relaxing norms for construction activities, the corporation has asked contractors to resume work. Since most of the workers could not arrive at the work place due to absence of public transportation, the works resumed with one-third of workers. Works under two packages to develop Perumpallam Canal, bio-mining works at Vendipalayam, construction of modernised hub on Gani Market premises and Underground Sewerage Scheme works began with available workers.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that the contractor would be given additional three months to complete the work as they could not carry out the work due to lockdown.