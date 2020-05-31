Coimbatore

Erode Corporation commences smart city projects with minimum workers

Workers involved in construction of modernised textile hub on E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market Complex (Gani market) at Panneerselvam Park in Erode.

Workers involved in construction of modernised textile hub on E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market Complex (Gani market) at Panneerselvam Park in Erode.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

Various projects under Smart City mission of the Erode Corporation that were halted for over two months due to 19 lockdown resumed here with minimum workers.

The corporation is currently implementing projects worth ₹ 916.08 crore, including development of Perumpallam Canal, modernisation of E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market Complex (Gani market), implementing dedicated water supply scheme, revamping the existing dumped garbage by bio-mining method, developing green space and establishing smart classrooms in schools. Of the 23 projects proposed, one has been completed while 14 projects are being executed at ₹ 658.68 crore. After positive cases were reported in the city, all the ongoing works were halted on March 10.

With the State government relaxing norms for construction activities, the corporation has asked contractors to resume work. Since most of the workers could not arrive at the work place due to absence of public transportation, the works resumed with one-third of workers. Works under two packages to develop Perumpallam Canal, bio-mining works at Vendipalayam, construction of modernised hub on Gani Market premises and Underground Sewerage Scheme works began with available workers.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that the contractor would be given additional three months to complete the work as they could not carry out the work due to lockdown.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 10:50:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/erode-corporation-commences-smart-city-projects-with-minimum-workers/article31717609.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY