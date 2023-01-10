Erode Corporation collects recyclable waste from residents to ensure smokeless Bhogi

January 10, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

To ensure smokeless Bhogi and prevent pollution, the Corporation has begun collecting recyclable waste from residents in all the 60 wards here from Monday.

Bhogi is celebrated on January 14 this year. Usually, waste materials, including plastic, used clothes and other obsolete items are burned by people on that day that lead to air pollution. Though awareness drives are conducted among people asking them not to burn the materials, burning of waste continues.

To prevent people from burning the waste materials, the Corporation has begun a special drive from January 9 to 13 to collect the materials from all households.

A Corporation official said door-to-door collection was being carried out from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in 12 wards every day and the announcement regarding collection was done through the solid waste management vehicle in the morning in the respective wards. Also, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., collection points functioned at the wards and residents could drop the waste and obsolete items. “About five tonnes of waste was collected during the drive in 12 wards on Monday,” the official said.

The official said people were encouraged to handover the waste materials to the workers and also to drop the waste at the 25 collection points.