Erode corporation collects e-waste at doorstep

ERODE

10 September 2020 22:01 IST

Disposing of electrical or electronic waste safely is easy now as the corporation has begun collecting e-waste at the doorsteps of residents and commercial establishments.

About 300 tonne municipal solid waste is generated in the 60 wards in the corporation which are classified as wet and dry waste. While wet waste is sent to the 19 micro-composting centres and converted as manure, dry waste is further classified as saleable and non-saleable waste. Saleable waste comprising plastic materials, cardboard sheets and papers that are collected by the conservancy workers are sold and the money obtained is divided among the workers.

Non-saleable waste comprising picture tubes of old televisions, mobile phone chargers, tube lights, batteries, printers, wires and other e-waste are collected by the workers in vehicles and transported to the zonal office. The corporation, with the authorisation of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a Chennai-based e-waste recycling company for disposing the waste safely. Hence, the waste collected is sent to the company for safe disposal.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials said that as part of the civic body’s plan to create ‘zero percentage garbage city’ by the end of 2020, it had planned to establish two waste incineration plants at Vairapalayam and Vendipalayam where the dry waste will be converted into fly ash. They said that the plant will burn the waste at 1,000 degree Celsius and the end product can be used in manufacturing bricks. While tender has been floated for establishing the plant at Vairapalayam, tender will be floated after six months for establishing the plant at Vendipalayam where bio-mining the waste work is in progress. “Once the plant starts functioning, e-waste will be disposed of by the corporation here”, they added.