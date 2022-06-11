Erode Corporation carries out mass cleaning at 19 locations

Mass cleaning work under way at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Under the People’s Movement for Clean Cities campaign, Erode Corporation carried out mass cleaning activities at 19 locations in the city on Saturday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently launched the campaign that stresses on cleanliness and creating awareness programmes among the people to ensure they contribute in keeping the city clean. The campaign was scheduled to be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month with the participation of NGOs, resident welfare associations, NSS students and volunteers.

A total of 600 conservancy workers and 220 volunteers and others were involved in the campaign that was held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday under the theme of mass cleaning. Works carried out in all the four zones included desilting of drains, cleaning of government buildings and corporation schools, cleaning public toilets, creating awareness among the residents on segregation of solid waste and dissemination of awareness message in bus stands through drawings.

Also, workers removed bushes and waste materials at three burial grounds in the city and cleaning activities were carried out outside the railway station.

Debris was removed by workers at the District Headquarters Hospital by hospital workers while corporation workers carried out cleaning works outside the hospital. As many as 10 tractors removed the debris and waste materials from the locations.

The thematic activity on June 25 is sensitisation of source segregation of waste and workers would demonstrate on segregating waste at the doorsteps.