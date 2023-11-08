HamberMenu
Erode Corporation carries out fogging in rain-hit areas

November 08, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau
A Corporation worker is engaged in fogging at a residential area in Erode on Wednesday.

A Corporation worker is engaged in fogging at a residential area in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Erode Corporation workers on Wednesday carried out fogging and sprinkled bleaching powder in rain-hit areas in the city.

Following heavy rain in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, water from Pichaikaran Pallam Canal and Perumpallam Canal entered tenements at Annai Sathya Nagar, Malli Nagar, Poompuhar Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Soolai.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy inspected the affected areas. The Minister said that canals would be desilted and steps would be taken to increase the height of bridges across the canal.

Mobile medical teams that began door-to-door fever checks on Tuesday continued checks in the tenements on Wednesday. The civic body supplied protected drinking water to the residents. Health officials said that since the city was experiencing rain for the last few days, anti-dengue operations were strengthened.

