Erode Corporation begins work to establish temporary bus stand

Erode

28 August 2021 23:57 IST

For buses heading to Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil

The Erode Corporation has begun works to establish a temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram on the Karur Bypass Road after which south-bound buses are expected to be operated from the second week of September.

Under the Smart City project, the civic body is all set to carry out development works in the existing bus terminus spread over 12 acre at a cost of ₹39.5 crore from September 1. Hence, it decided to establish a temporary bus stand at Solar for facilitating smooth operation of buses to Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil.

The new stand will have 46 bus bays, shops of different sizes, toilets, offices, taxi and auto stand and drinking water provision. A borewell was dug recently and work is on to construct toilets, bays and waiting areas with sheds. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that lights will be installed from the main road to the bus stand and all the works are expected to be completed in 10 days.

Officials said that buses to other districts including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem and Chennai will be operated from the existing bus stand on Mettur Road.