Erode Corporation begins second phase of encroachment removal

The Corporation, in coordination with the Highways Department, removed encroachments along the busy stretch from Manikoondu to Panneerselvam Park on Tuesday.

The civic body has for some time been receiving complaints about traders and shopkeepers encroaching on major roads, limiting road space for motorists and pedestrians. The first phase of evictions began on September 20, focusing on main city roads. In the second phase, the civic body, with assistance from the Highways Department removed encroachments along highway roads within city limits.

Using an earthmover, officials cleared temporary encroachments on pavements, while most permanent structures had been removed in previous drives. The Corporation stated the drive will continue until November 15. Upcoming areas for clearance include the stretch from Panneerselvam Park to Government Hospital on Wednesday, Swastik Roundabout to GH, and several other routes leading up to Anakalpalayam.

