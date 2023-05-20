Erode Corporation begins collecting obsolete items from residents

May 20, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

To ensure obsolete items and other waste items are not dumped on the road, the Corporation has begun collecting such items from residents in all the 60 wards here from Saturday.

Though door-to-door garbage is collected from residents in all the four zones, many used to dump garbage and obsolete items on the road frequently. Hence, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, launched a nationwide campaign, “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.” The campaign stresses on collecting the waste, recycling it and reusing it in all possible ways to ensure a zero-waste ecosystem under the mission.

As many as 12 Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRRs) centres were established in all the four zones and residents were asked to drop the waste in the boxes. Used clothes, shoes, toys, books, used plastic items and other items that can be reused or recycled are collected at these centres during the three-week campaign. “The aim is to make residents protect and conserve the environment,” an official said. The collected items will be given to various stakeholders to be refurbished for reuse or convert it into a new product. The campaign will end on June 5, which is World Environment Day, the official said.

The centres will function from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Zone 1 – Old Zonal Office at Veerappanchatiram, near Amman canteen at B.P. Agraharam, ward office at Thirunagar Colony, Zone 2 – Damayanathi Babusait Marriage Hall, Corporation Middle School at Manickampalayam and EPP Nagar Zone Office, Zone 3 – near VAO Office at Thindal, ward office near RANM College and near Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park and Zone 4 – Ayyanarappan Kovil Street, ward office on Old Railway Station Road, Bharathi Nagar Park at Moolapalayam.