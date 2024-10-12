GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Erode Corporation begins clearing garbage piled up after puja celebrations

Published - October 12, 2024 05:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Unsold mango leaves and banana plants dumped on the roadside in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Unsold mango leaves and banana plants dumped on the roadside in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The Erode Corporation on Saturday began clearing tonnes of garbage, including banana stems and mango leaves, that had accumulated across the city following Ayudha puja celebrations.

Temporary shops selling puja essentials were set up in residential areas, arterial roads and marketplaces across the city ahead of Friday’s Ayudha Puja celebrations. However, with untimely rain hampering sales, vendors discarded unsold banana stems and mango leaves on the streets, while taking back ash gourds and coconuts. By Saturday morning, streets across the city were littered with unsold puja items.

Conservancy workers spent the day removing banana stems and mango leaves, and an official stated that all garbage would be cleared within two days. Areas like R.K.V. Road, Gandhiji Road, Kalaimadu Silai, Sampath Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Nasiyanur Road and Poondurai Road reported the highest accumulation of discarded puja items. The official noted that the priority was to clear market areas and arterial roads before focusing on residential zones.

A conservancy worker at Moolapalayam explained that despite warnings, coconuts and ash gourds had been smashed on the roads by businesses and residents. The worker emphasised the urgency of clearing these items, as the rainy weather had made the broken coconuts and ash gourds a hazard for motorists.

Published - October 12, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.