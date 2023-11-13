Erode Corporation begins clearing firecracker waste from residential areas, drains, roads

November 13, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ERODE

The Corporation conservancy workers here have begun clearing the firecracker waste generated during Deepavali in residential areas and on roads on Monday.

Waste generated out of bursting crackers and burning sparklers are dumped on the road by people in residential areas, drains and on roads on November 11 and 12. Also, empty sweet packs and cracker boxes are found over the roads in most of the wards. At some places, waste is dumped on road corners and set on fire by the residents.

Officials said the post-Deepavali waste could be an additional 15%. But unlike the municipal solid waste that was collected from residents, these waste was scattered on the road and workers had a mammoth task of sweeping the roads and collecting it, the officials added.

The workers involved in clearing the firecracker waste said though the quantity of waste generated was less when compared to previous years, sweeping roads and removing waste from drains were a herculean task for them. The workers focused both on door-to-door municipal solid waste collection and sweeping the roads while they also segregated the waste at the spots.

In rural areas, cracker waste could be seen dumped on the roads as many workers were yet to return for duty after the festival.

