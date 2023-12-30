GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Erode Corporation allots shops at Abdul Gani textile hub to 30 more traders

December 30, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The newly constructed Abdul Gani Textile Hub in Erode.

The newly constructed Abdul Gani Textile Hub in Erode. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Erode Corporation has allotted shops to 30 more traders in the newly constructed Abdul Gani Textile Hub at Panneerselvam Park.

Under the Smart Cities Mission project, a modernised textile hub was constructed on the premises of E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market complex (Gani market). Based on the request from the existing traders, priority was given to them in allocation of shops in the new complex. A total of 260 applications were received from traders for 186 shops and a 12-member committee scrutinised the applications. A total of 113 applications were accepted, while 147 applications were rejected for insufficient documents and other reasons. The Corporation has fixed the rent as ₹93 per sq.ft for shops in the ground floor and ₹83 per sq.ft for shops in the first floor while there are no takers for shops in the second and third floors.

Traders whose applications were rejected were given a chance to apply again with required documents and 52 submitted applications in person. After scrutiny, 30 applications were accepted and 22 were rejected. The civic body allotted shops to 30 traders and a resolution in this regard was passed during the urgent council meeting held on Friday.

