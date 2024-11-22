Erode Corporation aims to achieve water plus certification

With an aim to achieving certification as Water Plus by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), Erode Corporation has sought public opinion on declaring it effective in faecal sludge and septage management.

The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), launched in 2014 by the Ministry, provides certification to cities in categories such as Open Defecation Free (ODF), ODF+, ODF++ and Water Plus. The Water Plus certification ensures that all wastewater released from households and commercial establishments is treated effectively before being discharged.

Corporation Commissioner N. Manish, in a press release, stated that there were 60 wards in the Corporation that spread across 109.52 sq km. As per the Census 2011, the city’s population was 4,98,129, which has now increased to approximately 6,65,435. Under the SBM’s Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) scheme, a total of 5,274 individual latrines were constructed. The city has 1,69,912 households and 203 modern toilet complexes were built for those who lack adequate space to construct toilets in their homes.

The release mentioned that sewage, transported by private vehicles, was taken to treatment plants for processing. The Corporation had already received the ODF+ certification, he added. There should be no faecal sludge discharge in the open, the release said and invited the public to submit their opinion on septage management within 15 days.