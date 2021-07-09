Erode Corpn.’s two smart city projects to be completed by December

The shopping hub under construction at Kalaimadu Silai area in Erode.

ERODE

09 July 2021 23:25 IST

The Erode Corporation’s two smart city mission projects, modernisation of textile hub at E.K.M. Abdul Gani Market Complex and construction of shopping hub at Kalaimadu Silai area, are expected to be completed by the end of December this year.

Under the Smart City Mission, the Corporation had proposed projects at ₹ 933.10 crore and 16 works at ₹ 277.50 crore were completed while 14 works at ₹ 590.59 crore are in progress while 12 works at ₹ 55.01 crore are expected to begin soon.

Over 70% of the works to construct a modernised textile hub at 12,427 sq. m. at Panneerselvam Park are carried out in full swing after the lockdown.

The hub will have 292 shops, parking area, two basement floors, ground floor, three floors, all at a total build up area of 24,673 sq. m. Work is on to construct the shopping complex with 70 shops at a total build up area of 7,199 sq m that will have a ground floor and three floors.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu construction works were affected for six months during COVID-19 lockdowns, thus delaying the execution of the projects.

He said both the projects were expected to be completed by this December.