Erode Corpn. undertakes desilting works in residential areas

Corporation workers involved in desilting sewage channel at Ashokapuram in Erode on Thursday. M. GOVARTHAN

ERODE

20 May 2021 22:53 IST

With people staying indoors due to total lockdown, the Erode Corporation has expedited desilting works in residential areas here.

There are about 1.30 lakh houses in the 60 wards coming under four zones in the civic body limits. Though desilting of drainage and sewage channels was carried out regularly, dumping of municipal solid waste and plastic items by residents in the channels led to water logging. Also, due to construction activities, debris was also dumped in the channels at many places, causing inconvenience to residents. During the first wave of COVID-19 in April and May last year, the civic body de-silted major channels in market areas and on R.K.V. Road in the city.

Since the residents stay indoors, workers carry out desilting in residential areas regularly. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that conservancy workers were carrying out the works regularly during the lockdown and added that all the areas would be covered.

