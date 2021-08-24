Coimbatore

Erode Corpn. intensifies anti-dengue measures

A Corporation worker engaged in fogging in Erode.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With the city experiencing rain in the last three days, the Corporation has intensified fogging and checking for mosquito larvae breeding in households.

The civic body workers were involved in fogging in slum areas, residential areas near water bodies and other parts of the city here on Tuesday. They also checked for larvae breeding in water storage containers and educated people on the need to remove unwanted items from their premises.

The residents were asked to keep water containers closed and ensure rainwater did not stagnate on the terrace and in other objects on the premises.

As many as 300 workers were involved in door-to-door fever surveillance in residential areas and those with symptoms were sent to the District Headquarters Hospital.


