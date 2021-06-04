Erode Corpn. forms teams to carry out door-to-door fever survey

Erode

04 June 2021 23:22 IST

With over 450 COVID-19 positive cases reported everyday in the Corporation limits, the civic body constituted door-to-door fever survey teams here on Friday.

Of the total 59,768 cases reported in the district so far, one-third of the cases was reported in the Corporation limits.

Hence, the civic body has deployed 400 teams comprising 1,600 surveyors -- corporation workers, school teachers, anganwadi workers and other volunteers -- to carry out fever survey in about 1.30 lakh houses in all the four zones.

Advertising

Advertising

The teams would visit the houses and check the temperature of family members, obtain their age, address and whether they have fever or other symptoms.

Persons with fever or other symptoms would be directed to take swab tests and asked to remain in home isolation until the results were declared

. If more people in a particular area complained of fever, the street would be disinfected immediately and swab samples would be collected from the residents.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan monitored the survey at Sampath Nagar and instructed the residents to adhere to COVID-19 norms.