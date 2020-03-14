Erode Corpn. distributes 500 tonnes of manure among farmers

ERODE

14 March 2020 00:36 IST

The manure was generated through 21 micro composting centres

Around 500 tonnes of manure generated through 21 micro composting centres in the Corporation limits so far has been distributed among farmers free of cost.

The civic body has proposed to make the city garbage-free and is implementing various projects under the Smart City Mission. Garbage accumulated at the compost yards at Vendipalayam and Vairapalayam were biomined at ₹ 37.25 crore, while 21 micro compost centres were established at ₹ 13.58 crore to convert wet waste into fertilizer.

Segregation

About 250 tonne municipal solid waste is generated everyday in the city. The collected waste is taken to the micro composting centres where it is segregated into organic and inorganic. It is dumped into cubical tanks and decomposition is done in 30 to 40 days. Later, micro-organism solution is added to control the odour and the dried compost is sieved to produce manure. Officials said that about 60 tonnes of waste is processed at the centres every day and the manure is distributed among farmers who need to produce a proof of identity.

Advertising

Advertising

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan inspected the micro compost yard at Vairapalayam on Friday. He said that a dry waste incineration plant would soon be established in the yard to convert dry waste into fly ash.