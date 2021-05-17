Erode Corpn. deploys buses, ambulances to transport patients

The Erode Corporation on Monday deployed two buses to transport COVID-19 positive persons from the screening centre to the Government Erode Medical College Hospital (GEMCH) at Perundurai or to the COVID-19 Care Centres.

The civic body, starting Sunday, had arranged five ambulances to pick up COVID-19 positive patients from their houses to the screening centre set up at the Corporation marriage hall near the bus stand.

At the screening centre, the patients undergo CT scan.

Based on the doctor’s report, the patients are either sent to the GEMCH or to the CCC in buses.

Those advised isolation are dropped back home in ambulance.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that two buses were deployed from Monday to transport patients from the screening centre to the CCC and to the hospital.

“By using ambulances and buses for transporting COVID-19 patients, caregivers can be prevented from contracting the virus,” he said.