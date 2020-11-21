Erode Corpn. completes nine Smart City projects

Under the Smart City Mission projects, the Erode Corporation has so far completed nine projects worth ₹ 233.75 crore, while 14 projects are being executed at ₹ 576.33 crore. Other projects are under various tender stages.

The civic body was selected by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for implementing projects worth ₹ 912.92 crore under Round 4 in 2018-19. In January this year, the civic body bagged 18th rank for showing best performance in implementing projects among 100 Round 4 cities in the country.

Scores in various categories were as follows: 32.61 in project implementation, 7.87 in fund transfer, 13.48 in fund utilisation and 8.5 in compliance. Thus, the civic body with a total score of 62.46 bagged 18th rank in the country. Salem with 70.66 score bagged eighth rank in the country while Erode stood next to Salem among the cities in the State.

A senior engineer in the Corporation said micro compost centres, smart classes, street lights, water supply distribution system and green space development works were completed at ₹ 233.75 crore while underground sewerage scheme, bio-mining, smart roads, development of Perumpallam Canal, construction of modernised textile market on Gani market premises, shopping hub, incineration plant and installation of CCTV cameras, all at ₹ 576.33 crore, are under execution.

Likewise, tender has been floated for modernisation of bus terminal and providing Integrated Command and Control Centre at ₹ 49.75 crore. Detailed Project Report is being prepared for modernisation of vegetable market and its improvement works, installation of cold storage and the second incineration plant, all at ₹ 18.50 crore.