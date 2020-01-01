Erode Corpn. begins work to develop canal

With the Erode Corporation commencing works to develop Perumpallam Canal at a total cost of ₹183.63 crore, encroachments in the canal are to be removed in a phased manner and the work being implemented as six packages are to be completed in 18 months.

The canal that runs for 12.15 km once served as a water source for irrigating 3,045 acre. But due to poor maintenance, encroachments, dumping of waste and mixing of effluents, the canal has turned as a drainage channel and efforts to retrieve its lost glory in the past years failed. Based on the Madras High Court’s order, over 750 unauthorised structures on both the sides of the canal were demolished while 2,000 houses are yet to be demolished.

Under the Smart City Mission, the civic body decided to develop the canal and create green space and also turn it as a place for recreation and social congregation for the people. Tenders were floated as six packages and works were awarded to six contractors. The works began recently.

Works include cement lining the canal, constructing four bridges across the canal, constructing 22 check dams, creating green spaces, landscaping and creating avenues for recreation and creating green pathways. Other facilities include urban forestry, cycling, walking tracks, solar lightings and providing other amenities, including fountains and sports area for children. Work commenced to desilt canal after which sewage flow into the canal will be restricted.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that work has commenced in all the six packages and would be completed within 18 months. He said that tenements for the encroachers were being constructed by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at Nalla Coundampalayam village in Chithode and they would be moved there in a phased manner.

As many as 230 families were handed over keys and all the unauthorised structures would be demolished and work would be completed, he added. He said that works under Package 3 and 4 only has unauthorised structures that would be demolished soon.

Mr. Elangovan also said that ₹40 crore has been sanctioned for carrying out works to prevent sewage from entering the canal at Thinda.l