Erode Corpn. asks vendors outside Uzhavar Sandhai to close shops

Action to be taken against violators; people asked to purchase from Sandhai

With the State government asking the Corporation Commissioners to initiate action against shops that allow more customers, all the vendors operating on the road that leads to the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar were asked to close their shops here on Saturday.

The government, while announcing the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown, asked the Collectors, Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Corporation Commissioners to take effective steps to prevent crowding in public places.

There are over 50 roadside shops selling vegetables, fruits, flowers and other items on the road that leads to the Uzhavar Sandhai. As people crowd these shops, the civic body issued directions to the shopkeepers not to open the shops from Saturday. Officials also warned of action against violators and asked people to purchase from the Sandhai.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan who inspected TVS Road, Gani Market and market areas told The Hindu that following the government order, all the shops on the road outside the Uzhavar Sandhai were not allowed to function.

He said spot fines were imposed on those who were not wearing mask properly. Commercial establishments and businesses in areas where people gathered in large numbers were asked to comply with COVID-19 norms.