Erode Collector warns against hacking phone numbers

June 02, 2022 17:56 IST

A day after miscreants hacked the mobile number of the District Collector and fake SMS were sent to contacts to commit financial fraud, Collector H. Krishnanunni has warned that strict action will be taken against such persons.

On Wednesday, the phone number of the Collector was hacked and messages were sent to the contacts, whose numbers were mostly that of government officials and individuals. The messages were intended to commit financial fraud and a complaint was lodged with the Superintendent of Police.

On Thursday, the Collector in a release asked people not to respond to such unknown messages or messages that intended to cheat them. If they receive any false information, they should report it immediately to the police station, the release said and warned that such persons will be identified and strict action will be taken according to the law.

